'Tu Mama Ban Gaya': How Ranbir Kapoor Reacted To Paps Calling Him Dad-To-Be | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor will soon be a dad, and his happiness is evident on his face. A week ago, Ranbir's wife Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Instagram and created a massive buzz online. Now, a video of Ranbir has surfaced online, where he can be heard saying to shutterbugs "Tu chacha ban gaya, tu mama ban gaya".

Ranbir, who is extremely busy promoting his upcoming film Shamshera, was recently spotted by the paparazzi. In the hush-hush, when the shutterbugs called him "RK, dad-to-be", the actor responded with "Yes" and added, "Tu chacha ban gaya, tu mama ban gaya".

Take a look at the video here:

This was Ranbir's first public appearance after Alia announced pregnancy. Apart from addressing the pregnancy, when paps asked Ranbir to share his birthday message for Ranveer Singh. The actor said, “Happy birthday, super guy, happy birthday. Love you," he said, blowing him a kiss.

After Alia's announcement, several reports surfaced online claiming that Ranbir wanted to start his family immediately after he married.

“Ranbir always wanted to get married and start his family immediately. Therefore this doesn’t come as a surprise. They had planned it like this and also their upcoming projects to ensure that Alia’s work commitments do not take a hit due to her pregnancy," a source told BollywoodLife.com.

Meanwhile, on Ranbir's work front, the actor has back-to-back film releases. Firstly, Ranbir's much-anticipated film Brahmastra. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. Apart from that, Ranbir will also be seen in Shameshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt's last release Gangubai Kathiawadi was a massive hit. Now, the actress is in the shooting process of her Hollywood debut 'The Heart Of Stone'. Apart from that, Alia will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Lee Zara' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.