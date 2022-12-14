Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor's 'TJMM' Title Revealed With A Quirky Video | Watch

TJMM Title Announcement: The film will see the first time onscreen pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. (Image Credits: YouTube/TSeries)

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Luv Ranjan film’s title has finally been revealed. A 42 second long special video was released by the makers on Wednesday, revealing the name of the film, abbreviated as ‘TJMM’. The film has been titled ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’.

Taking to their official YouTube channel, TSeries shared the video featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. “The wait is over! The full form of "TJMM" is here! Presenting the title announcement video of Luv Ranjan’s Ranbir & Shraddha starrer movie,” the description of the video read. Take a look at TJMM title announcement here:

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' will be released theaterically on Holi 2023. The film will mark the first time pairing of Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in a full-fledged feature film.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ has been shot in various locations across the world, including Spain and Mumbai. The film has been in production for a few years now, but was halted due to covid-19 pandemic. ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

In the 48 second long teaser, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor can be seen completely head over heels for each other. The duo can be seen madly in love and indulge in PDA. A catchy song is also playing in the background of the first look video of the film, revealing the title, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has been keeping busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is slated to be released in theaters in 2023.

The actor was last seen in Ayan Mukerjee’s ‘Brahmastra’. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akinneni in the lead roles. The film released theatrically on September 9, 2022 and became a big success.