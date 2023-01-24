Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Luv Ranjan Has THIS To Say When Asked Why Women Play Villains In His Films

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan recently released the first trailer of his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The romantic comedy film will see the on screen pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor for the first time.

Luv Ranjan, who was present at the trailer launch event of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, was quizzed about why the women in his films always turn out to be the villains. To this, the director had a quirky reply and said "Aur bhi filmmakers hain jo 'ladki seedhi hai ladka chaalu hai' ke space mein acchi films bana rahe hain. As a filmmaker I need to have a certain novelty in my films and for my audience.”

The filmmaker added, "Film mein jab tak ek negative aur ek positive force na ho tab tak film audience ko engage nahi karegi, it's purely a creative decision to have a female playing a negative character in my films".

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar marks Luv Ranjan’s comeback as a director 5 years after the release of his last film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film also marks Ranbir Kapoor’s return to the rom-com genre after his 2013-film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’.

Ranbir Kapoor reacted to the same and said, “I’m just insecure that I don’t run out of a personality and can keep delivering some entertainment through the genre. What happens is that actors have very limited faces and personality.”

The ‘Brahmastra’ star added, “Sometimes, you run out of them, and you need characters. Rom-com is the hardest genre. When you give me a character like ‘Sanju’ or ‘Rockstar’, you’re hiding behind a character. There’s a certain paraphernalia around you to work with. But these parts are very hard.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated to be released on March 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, titled 'Animal'. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri and will be released in theaters this year.