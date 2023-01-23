'Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar' Trailer Out: Luv Ranjan's Next Stars Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor And Their Complicated New-Age Romance

The much-awaited trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer movie Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar is finally out. The lip-locking sequence between Ranbir and Shraddha in the teaser is followed by the introduction of two characters, Makkaar Premi (played by Ranbir Kapoor) and Jhoothi Premika (played by Shraddha). Watch the trailer here:

The trailer video saw Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha's characters falling in love with each other, but in the end the former gets to know that she was only using him as a 'timepass'. Later, the family contacts an astrologer for a "Kundali-milan," which annoys Shraddha. She then makes an effort to stay on good terms with Ranbir's family so that they won't despise her after their breakup.

Ranbir, who is all in love with Shraddha, is not able to accept that she is using him. Later, he decidesto take a revenge from her in his own way.

Saring the trailer on his Twitter handle, director Luv Ranjan wrote, "Relationship investments are subject to love risks. Please check compatibility before investing. #TuJhoothiMainMakkaarTrailer out now!."

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor also shared a poster of her upcoming film. Sharing the poster of herself and Ranbir, she tweeted, "DISCLAIMER! The feelings shown in this poster are purely fictitious. Any resemblance to true love is purely coincidental.#TuJhoothiMainMakkaarTrailer out today at 1pm."