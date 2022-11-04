‘Trying To Get Indian Audience By Crying Foul’: Miss Barbados’s Remarks On Priyanka Chopra’s Miss World Win Slammed On Social Media

Priyanka Chopra became an overnight sensation post her beauty pageant win in the year 2000. The ‘Baywatch’ star won the Miss World 2000 competition and has been a global superstar ever since.

Recently, Miss Barbados 2000 Leilani, took to her YouTube channel and made explosive claims about Priyanka Chopra’s win. Claiming that the ‘desi girl’s win was rigged, Leilani said that the pageant favored Priyanka as it was being sponsored by an Indian channel.

Discussing the controversy surrounding Miss USA 2022 where contestant have alleged a conflict between the hosts and the sponsors, Miss Barbados 2000 said that she faced a similar situation at her time.

“I literally went through the same thing at Miss World. Me, I went through that,” the YouTuber said in her video.

The Miss Barbados 2000 went on to say that Priyanka Chopra received special treatment at the pageant, with food being served inside her room. “Apparently she was using some skin tone cream, to even out her skin tone and it was splotchy. I did not say it was a bleaching cream, it was a skin tone cream. It didn't work, her skin was blotchy so she did not want to remove her sarong. So during the actual judgement, she is actually in a dress,” said the former beauty queen.

This, however, has not gone down well with the Indian audiences’. A clip from Leilani’s video was posted on a Reddit chain, where fans of Priyanka Chopra slammed the former Miss Barbados.

“She just trying to get Indian audiences which a lot of western content creators are doing nowadays,” read one comment. “She is just being salty that she lost or maybe that an Indian won, I found some of the her sentences racist. Majority of her claims seem false,” wrote another user.

“She just looks like a nobody trying to stay relevant,” read another comment on the Reddit chain.