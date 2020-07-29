New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shares an enigmatic post on Twitter, a day after FIR was lodged against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. “Truth Win”, tweeted Ankita Lokhande on a black background with white ink. Ankita’s post becomes mystifying as she drops no caption to explain her Tweet. Sushant's father has filed an FIR against Rhea on Tuesday saying that she is responsible for Sushant's suicide.



Yesterday, Ankita Lokhande stepped out for the first time after Sushant’s death and was spotted by Paparazzi in Mumbai while distributing chocolates to the needy. Ankita has been seen sharing motivational posts for Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier, she shared a post on Twitter saying, “Hope, Prayer and Strength”. She also shared a picture on her social media on Sushant’s first month death anniversary where she lights a Diya in front of her house temple. She put a white flower in front of god to offer peace to Sushant’s soul. Ankita wrote, ”Child Of God”.

HOPE,PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !!!



Keep smiling



wherever you are😊 pic.twitter.com/c7MZci4yJ6 — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) July 22, 2020



Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput have made their television debut with Zee TV’s show “Pavitra Rishta”. While playing, ‘Manav’ and ‘Archana’ they fell in love with each other. Ankita and Sushant dated for six long years and then broke up with mutual understanding. According to the friends and co-stars, Ankita has been shattered after the sudden demise of the actor. After Pavitra Rishta, Sushant got a break in Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and received immense love from the audience.

