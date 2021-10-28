New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan finally got bail in Mumbai drugs on a cruise case on Thursday by Bombay High Court. And according to Aryan Khan’s lawyer Former AG Mukul Rohatgi, Aryan will come out of jail tomorrow or till Saturday. Following the same, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani expressed her gratitude for all the "love and prayers".

Taking to her Instagram Story, Pooja wrote, "There is a God...thank you, everyone, for your love and prayers. Truth prevails."

Apart from Pooja many Bollywood celebs and well-wishers of Aryan and Shah Rukh also reacted taking to Social media to Aryan’s Bail. Aryan Khan along with 8 others was arrested by NCB on October 3 in Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case.

Here look at how B-town and other celebs have reacted to SRK’s son bail:

समय जब न्याय करता है,

तब गवाहों की जरूरत नहीं होती। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 28, 2021

Sonu Sood took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “When time judges, then there is no need for witnesses.”

So if It just took Mukul Rahtogi’s argument, to get bail for Aryan , does it mean his earlier lawyers were so incompetent that he had to spend so many days in jail needlessly? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 28, 2021

"So if It just took Mukul Rahtogi’s argument, to get bail for Aryan , does it mean his earlier lawyers were so incompetent that he had to spend so many days in jail needlessly?," wrote Ram Gopal Varma.

Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 28, 2021

R Madhavan tweeted, "Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. May all good and positive things happen.”

Swara Bhasker who was quite vocal in supporting Aryan wrote, "Finally."

Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I’m so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nF5omCTyAg — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 28, 2021

Singer Mika Singh reacted to Aryan Khan for getting bail and wrote, "Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused of getting bail. I’m so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family ."

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora shared Instagram Stories as they thanked the lord for Aryan Khan’s bail. While Shanaya Kapoor, friend of Aryan Khan posted a childhood photo with him to celebrate his bail.

Posted By: Ashita Singh