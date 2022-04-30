New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Action director and filmmaker Rohit Shetty has collaborated with Reliance Entertainment to produce a biopic on Mumbai's famous cop Rakesh Maria. Rakesh, who was also the former Commissioner of Police, had achieved several accomplishments during the time of his service. The film will be based on the experiences of his accomplished career.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Rohit shared a picture with Rakesh and wrote, "From solving the 93 Mumbai blast case, fearlessly facing the Mumbai underworld during the late 90s to interrogating the lone surviving terrorist, Ajmal Kasab & standing strong for his city during the 26/11 attacks...Rakesh Maria has been a name synonymous with courage and valour! Feel honoured to be bringing this real-life supercop's journey to screen!!!@rohitshettypicturez."

Talking about the announcement of the film, Rohit said, "Rakesh Maria: The man who stared terror in the face for 36 years!! His incredible journey spans all the way from the 1993 blasts in Mumbai, the underworld menace, to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. Feel truly honored to be bringing this real-life super cop’s brave & fearless journey to the screen!!"

Rakesh Maria commented, “It is exciting to re-live the journey, especially when piloted by a brilliant director like Rohit Shetty. More than the nostalgia, it’s also a valuable opportunity to place before the people the extraordinary work of the Mumbai Police when facing tough challenges and working against all odds.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is a famous face for producing action-thriller pictures. The director has helmed several cop action-thriller movies including Simba, Sooryavanshi, Singham, and many more. Now, Rohit is all set to make a cop series as well named 'Indian Police Force'. The series will be streamed on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and features Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Rakesh Maria is a renowned name in Mumbai police. He is the man, who cracked the Bombay serial blast case. Maria has several accompaniments in his career. He solved the 2003 Gateway of India and Zaveri Bazaar twin blasts case. He also dipped his hands in Mumbai 26/11 attacks and interrogated Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive.

Rakesh Maria cleared his Civil Service Examination from the 1981 batch and became an IPS officer. Later in 1993, as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), he cracked the Mumbai serial blast case. Maria later moved to DCP (Crime) and then Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), of the Mumbai Police.

