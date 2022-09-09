'Truly Celebrated Life': Bollywood Celebs Pay Tributes To England's Queen Elizabeth II

QUEEN Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of Britain, passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. She was UK's figurehead for seven decades and her son Charles automatically becomes king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty, The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," King Charles III said in a statement. Bollywood celebrities also expressed their grief and paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to pay the tribute. She wrote, "What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime…The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth ll".

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "End of an era!! Through the toughest times she never let go of her dignity. Today is indeed a sad day, condolences to the family and the people of UK. #QueenElizabethII".

End of an era!! Through the toughest times she never let got of her dignity. Today is indeed a sad day, condolences to the family and the people of UK. #QueenElizabethII

Anushka Sharma shared an old picture of Queen Elizabeth II and wrote, “Rest in Grace".

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor also shared her picture and add a heart emoticon.

King Charles III further said in the statement, "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, when she was just 25.