New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Income Tax Department has extended its net around Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in the case related to alleged tax evasion. Earlier, the IT department searched his house and office located in Mumbai and now they raided multiple premises linked to the actor in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Jaipur on Friday.

According to news agency PTI, Income Tax officials have found a huge amount of tax evasion. The department launched the action against the 48-year-old actor and some people linked to him on Wednesday and has continued with its probe.

The searches have now been extended to more locations in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Jaipur, IT officials said. On Wednesday, the action was carried out in at least half a dozen locations in the metropolitan cities and Lucknow.

A real estate deal and some other financial transactions linked to Sood are under the scanner of the department, according to PTI.

Actor Sonu Sood had grabbed the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown clamped last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonu Sood is crazily loved by the people and other celebs had lauded him for his humanitarian efforts during the Pandemic. At the peak of the second wave of Covid 19, Sonu had helped many migrants and celebs by organising oxygen for the COVID-infected patients.

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had recently declared that Sood will be the brand ambassador of the Aam Aadmi Party government's 'Desh ka mentors' programme under which students will be guided in making their career choices.

Kejriwal had said on Saturday that Sood had the prayers of lakhs of families of India who got his support in difficult times.

On the work front, Actor Sonu Sood will next be seen in the period drama Prithviraj. Apart from Prithviraj, Sonu is also part of the Telugu action-drama Achraya.

(With Agency inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh