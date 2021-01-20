Tandav Controversy: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday said that it received a complaint regarding the political drama and will "take action as per law".

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Trouble seems to be increasing for Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav even after the makers announced on Tuesday that they will implement changes to "address concerns" amid the chorus for a boycott, multiple FIRs and effigy burning in several parts of the country.

The Uttar Pradesh government has said that the web series makers will face tough legal action for hurting Hindu sentiments.

"The producer, director, and artistes of web series Tandav have committed the crime of spoiling social harmony and unity and hurting Hindu religious sentiments. Tough legal action will be taken," Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said today in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday said that it received a complaint regarding the political drama and will "take action as per law". "We have received a complaint regarding web series 'Tandav', action will be taken as per the law. Central government should bring legislation in regard to OTT (over-the-top) platforms," said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

On Tuesday, the cast and crew of Tandav said they had decided to implement changes to “address concerns” amid allegations of hurting religious sentiments.

Reiterating their apology, the makers behind the nine-episode political thriller said they had "utmost respect" for the sentiments of the people.

"We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead... We once again apologize if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments," they said in a brief statement.

At the centre of the row over the show, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, is a scene with Zeeshan Ayyub, in the role of college student Shiva, playing the Hindu god Mahadev in a theatre production.

As the controversy escalated for the third day, the makers tried to defuse the situation by announcing their decision to remove the controversial portion from the show, which balances intrigue in Delhi's corridors of power with hot button issues such as student unrest and farmer protests.

“Tandav”, which literally translates to ‘dance of destruction', is the focus of multiple FIRs – three in Uttar Pradesh and another in Madhya Pradesh. There have been calls for its boycott on social media and from politicians of different states for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments with its depiction of Hindu deities.

Despite their apology, the storm over the web series refused to die down on Tuesday with an FIR being lodged against the makers in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The FIR names as accused series' director Zafar, Amazon Prime's India head Aparna Purohit, producer Himanshu Kishan Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and actors Saif, Dimple Kapadia and Sunil Grover.

While many political leaders, particularly from the BJP, have spoken out, mainstream showbiz personalities have mostly been silent.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta