Trisha Performs Pooja On Maha Shivratri In Kashmir As She Shoots For Vijay-Starrer 'Leo' | Watch

Trisha is currently working on her upcoming film 'Leo' in Kashmir and will be collaborating with Thalapathy Vijay after many years. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Trisha performed a special puja and shared the video on Instagram as well.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "#mahashivratri."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Talking about Leo, the movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagraj and its first look was unveiled on February 3. The film was tentatively titled 'Thalapthy 67' and it is now titled 'Leo: Bloody Sweet'.

Watch the title announcement teaser:

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Arjun and Mansoor Ali Khan. It is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagraj. Meanwhile, the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Sanjay will be making his Tamil cinema debut with this film. Meanwhile, Trisha will collaborate with Vijay after a long time. They have previously worked together in Tamil hits Ghilli, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi and Aathi.

Announcing her collaboration with Vijay, Trisha wrote, "For those of you who asked, waited and wished… This one’s for you…"

For those of you who asked,waited and wished…

This one’s for you…❤️🙏🏻🧿 pic.twitter.com/QGOgmDm2Ty — Trish (@trishtrashers) February 1, 2023

Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj will be together for the second time in Leo Bloody Sweet. They worked together in Master in 2021 which became a blockbuster.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in Varisu, along with Rashmika Mandanna, R Sarathkumar, Prabhu and Prakash Raj. The music of Varisu is composed by Thaman S with cinematography and it is edited by Karthik Palani and Praveen K. L. respectively.

Whereas, Trisha will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2, which will release on April 28, 2023. The movie is an adaption of Kalki Krishnamurty’s 1955 novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

It also stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban. Trisha will be seen as Kundavi in the film.