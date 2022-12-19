Tripti Dimri Opens Up On Her Relationship Status, Says ‘The Ship Has Already Sailed’

Actor Tripti Dimri is in the headlines for a while for her latest performance in Anvita Dutt's Netflix release 'Qala.' However, besides her craft, the actress has also captured the attention of her fans as rumors of her relationship with 'Qala' producer Karnesh Ssharma made rounds on the internet.

In a recent interview with E-Times, Tripti Dimri spilled the beans on her personal life, where the 'Bulbul' actress grabbed the headlines by making a cryptic statement, leaving netizens confused. During the conversation, Tripti was asked whether she is dating someone, to which the actress replied, "The ship has already sailed is what I can say right now."

Wrapped up in dating rumors with Karnesh Ssharma, the two however never publicly accepted their relationship. Tripti also revealed her marriage plans, where the actress said, "Not now, I will take some more 7-8 years to get married."

Tripti Dimri was recently seen in Anvita Dutt's psychological drama 'Qala' which revolves around a young singer haunted by her past. She is also on a sincere quest to win her mother's approval for her singing career.

The film also features Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, marking his debut film, whereas Anushka Sharma was also seen in a special cameo role. 'Qala' marks the second collaboration of Anvita Dutt and Tripti Dimri, as the duo was seen earlier in 'Bulbul' released in 2020.

Tripti Dimri made her Bollywood debut in 2018 alongside Avinash Tiwary in Imtiaz Ali's 'Laila Majnu.' The film was a huge box office flop. However, Tripti Dimri rose to fame after she made her digital debut in 2020, with Anvita Dutt's directorial debut 'Bulbul.' 'Qala' and 'Bulbul' both were under the production of Clean Slate Film which is Karnesh Ssharma's production company. Karnesh Ssharma is actress Anushka Sharma's brother.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tripti Dimri will next be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'. She also has another film 'Rola' in her kitty, however, the details of the film are still under the sheets.