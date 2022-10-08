Tripling Season 3 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch TVF's Web Series

TVF's TRIPLING is one of the most popular web series in India and has developed cult classic status over the years. The web series is also considered a benchmark for the shows streamed on the OTT platform. Now, Tripling is back with the third season and the makers have released the much-awaited trailer as well.

Sharing the trailer, the official Instagram page of TVF wrote, "Official Trailer | It's time to see where are the siblings headed this time."

When and where to watch TVF's Tripling 3:

All the episodes of Tripling Season 3 will stream on Zee5 from October 21, 2022.

The show stars Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar in the lead role. Meanwhile, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Kumud Mishra, and Shernaz Patel play pivotal roles in the series.

Tripling revolves around three siblings Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan, who embark on a hilarious road trip and deal with their problems as a family together. Kumud Mishra and Shernaz Patel essayed the role of the siblings' parents.

In the third season, the sibling trio will find out that their parents have decided to divorce each other. This comes as a shock for the siblings, who try to figure out the reason behind their parents' divorce. The family goes on a trip once again and tries to solve their problems together.

The show is directed by Neeraj Udhwani and written by Sumeet Vyas. Talking about the third season of Tripling, Neeraj said, "The uniqueness of season 3 lies in its focus on the family. We have all known and loved Chandan, Chitvan and Chanchal, but where do their quirks and eccentricities come from? Their parents obviously, who are as crazy as them and make their own unusual choices which the three siblings have to deal with. The fans are in for a treat as this season has got a bit of everything- the usual humour and lots of drama.”

Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar will reprise their role of Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan respectively in the third season.