New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mirzapur actor Vijay Varma gave a treat to the fans of Mirzapur as he shared a picture from a fun night in Mumbai. Netizens's new favourite Vijay Varma, who plays Bade and Chhote Tyagi, in the second season of the popular series, blessed teh feed of the netizens as he gave a sneak peak of Mizapur 2 reunion.

In the photo, Ali Fazal, Isha Talwar, Divyendu Sharma, Vijay Varma and Pankaj Tripathi and show's producer Ritesh Sidhwani were seen and they were all smiles. Actor Vijay shared the photo on his Instagram and he captioned the photo that read, "Mirzapur 2 ki party mein aapka swagat hai. Yahaan Tripathi, pandit aur tyagi sab ek table pe paye jaate hain (sic)."

However, after seeing the picture netizens went gaga and started showering love in the comment section. One of the user said, "Yeh Bhi Thik Hai." Another user wrote, "Shukla ji Kaha hai?"

Mirzapur 2 started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 23 and the series has been directed by Mihir Desai and Gurmeet Singh. The show has now been jointly bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, Rupali Suresh Vaidya and Abbas Raza Khan.

The series stars several actors who played the prominent role like Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Kulbushna Kharbanda, Anjum Sharma and Amit Sialare. After the premiere of the Mirzapur season 2, the makers announced about the thrid season of teh show and fans juist can't keep calm about it.

Talking about Vijay, he has worked in several films and web series like Rangrezz, Gang of Ghosts, Pink, Monsoon Shootout, Manto among others. Vijay was also starred in the film Gully Boy.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma