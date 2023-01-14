Trial By Fire: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol-Starrer Web Series

Trial by Fire, starring Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol in the lead role, is based on the real-life Uphaar cinema tragedy which took place in 1997. Created by Prashanth Nair and Kevin Luperchio, the series is already out on Netflix.

If you are planning to watch Trial by Fire, then read these 10 tweets before making your decision.

Trial by fire is heartbreaking. A truly well made series on one of the most tragic incident. Each episode will make you cry and great performances by Abhay Deol and Rajashri Deshpande. It will truly leave you numb. pic.twitter.com/5qs0GbcXDu — J I G A R (@thatfilmymonk) January 13, 2023

Just finished #TrialByFire. I was 9 when this happened. There are several Ansal properties in Lucknow as well. Similar to blood diamonds every dollar of these rich men is tainted with the blood of innocent lives.

I wonder why was so much corruption being tolerated by us. — animesh bajpai (@anim2407) January 13, 2023

It is not often that the movie is better than the novel. #TrialByFire on @NetflixIndia is one such must watch adaptation. @AbhayDeol is such an under-utilised actor in the Indian cinema. Watched 3 episodes and am blown over by it. pic.twitter.com/2VKRd3Uxsi — Rishi Raj Gupta (@RRGwrites) January 13, 2023

#TrialByFire is a must watch. A piece of Delhi’s history.



We CANNOT imagine what the families went thru but TBF hits us hard in the gut.@rajshriartist & @AbhayDeol have given stellar performances as Mrs & Mr Krishnamoorthy who had lost both their children in the tragedy. — Shivaani Dhar Sen (@mcshivanisen) January 13, 2023

If you plan on watching Trial by Fire, go into it prepared, because it gets very unsettling in a matter of seconds within the first five minutes. — Ayub Dawood (@AyubDawood9) January 13, 2023

Binge watched #TrialByFire on Netflix. It's a gripping series on an unfortunate tragedy (uphar fire) and the last episode is surely not meant for the faint hearted people. @rajshriartist is just brilliant. Here mere presence on the screen brings a bundle of emotions

Watch it — Srishti (@mysticsrishti) January 13, 2023

Started watching “Trial by Fire”…..on the day of the Uphaar tragedy I was in an auto, stuck in a jam at uphaar. The scenes were terrible. — Rajeshwari 🇮🇳 (@matkewali) January 13, 2023

Please do yourself a favour and watch trial by fire!! Breathtaking story and outstanding performance by @rajshriartist #TrialByFire #UphaarTragedy — Nikhil Sen (@iamnikhilsen) January 13, 2023

Talking about the series, Prashanth Nair said in a statement, "Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy are inspiring examples of the kind of resilience and fortitude it takes to move the needle even slightly in this country."

He further added, "What happened to them and the way they have been forced to fight for justice is truly horrific and, unfortunately, there are countless other people today in similar situations. We are grateful to Netflix for being such courageous partners in telling this story."

The web series also features Ratna Pathak Shah, Anupam Kher, Shilpa Shukla, Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Shardul Bharadwaj. It is produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies.