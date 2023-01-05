Trial By Fire Trailer OUT: Abhay Deol Delivers A Hard Hitting Performance In This Real-Life Tragedy Of Horror | Watch

Versatile actor and producer Abhay Deol is back in action as the man of the hour has unveiled the first trailer of his upcoming project 'Trial By Fire' to be released on Netflix on January 13, Friday. Originally based on the real-life Uphaar cinema tragedy, the intrinsic details of the trailer will give you absolute chill.

'Trial By Fire' features Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande in the lead roles, where the trailer does not come across as full of rage and action, however the reminiscent of Prashant Nair's work comes through the screen gracing your spine with the horrors faced in an accident.

The Netflix release will showcase the sincere and disturbing trials and tribulations of the families of the victims of the Uphaar tragedy as they raise their voices for justice. The film is loosely based on Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy's book 'Trial By Fire: The Tragic Tale Of The Uphaar Fire Tragedy.'

Sharing the official trailer release of the film, Abhay Deol announced the details on his Instagram handle and wrote, "The trailer is here! 13 June 1997 altered the lives of hundreds of families. #TrialByFire traces the story of parents, Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, who alongside other families have fought for justice. Catch their story in #TrialByFire, releasing January 13 only on @netflix_in."

Helmed by Prashant Nair, the web series is produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies. Apart from Abhay and Rajshri playing the lead of the film, the film also features Ratna Pathak Shah, Anupam Kher, Shilpa Shukla, Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Shardul Bharadwaj.

According to Hindustan Times, Filmmaker Prashant Nair recently stated in a press statement, "Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy are inspiring examples of the kind of resilience and fortitude it takes to move the needle even slightly in this country."

He further added, "What happened to them and the way they have been forced to fight for justice is truly horrific and, unfortunately, there are countless other people today in similar situations. We are grateful to Netflix for being such courageous partners in telling this story."

Talking about the inspiration for the film, at least 100 people were injured and 59 died in a sudden fire at the Uphaar Cinema in 1997. Coming across the trailer, the start of the clip will welcome you to a cozy home and mom bidding goodbyes, where the horror of the incident will indeed shake you to your nerves.

Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande are thus seen struggling to fight the worst for their kid's death, making you shed tears for the lives lost.