Trial By Fire OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Abhay Deol’s Limited Series | See First Look

The first trailer of Abhay Deol-starrer web series ‘Trial By Fire’ was released by the makers on Wednesday. The series has been based on the bestseller book, ‘Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy’ by authors Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy.

Taking to his social media account, Abhay Deol posted the first look of ‘Trial By Fire’. In the caption, the ‘Oye Lucky Lucky Oye’ star wrote, “I’m very excited to share with you my next upcoming project! June 1997, a fire took over Uphaar Cinema, leaving behind a trail of tragedies. Parents, Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy's 25 year journey for justice is traced in #TrialByFire Watch the limited series on 13th January only on @netflix_in.”

Taking to the comments section, one fan wrote, “Amazing. It's been years since I was wondering why no one is making a documentary on it. And finally my wait is over. Thank you Abhay Deol.” Another wrote, “Finally Netflix is producing the right movies n series.”

‘Trial By Fire’ has been helmed by Prashant Nair and Kevin Luperchio. The limited series will be streaming on OTT giant Netflix from January 13, 2023.

The series stars Abhay Deol, Shilpa Shukla, Anupam Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rajesh Tailang.

Show creator Prashant Nair said in a press statement, "Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy are inspiring examples of the kind of resilience and fortitude it takes to move the needle even slightly in this country.”

The showrunner added, "What happened to them and the way they have been forced to fight for justice is truly horrific and, unfortunately, there are countless other people today in similar situations. We are grateful to Netflix for being such courageous partners in telling this story."

‘Trial By Fire’ limited series will follow the story of the unfortunate incident that took place in June 1997 and saw 59 victims dying and 100 injured after a massive fire broke out at Uphaar Cinema in South Delhi.