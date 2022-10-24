Travis Scott Cheated On Kylie Jenner With Ex-Fling Rojean Kar? ‘Astroworld’ Hitmaker Issues Statement | Read

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been dating for nearly 5 years now. The duo, who welcomed their second child together this year, have kept a low profile and have kept their relationship private.

Recently, rumors were rife that Travis Scott cheated on Kylie Jenner. This came after a model, Rojean Kar, took to her Instagram account and posted that she has “proof” to show that the two were recently on the same set of one of his productions, read a report by Page Six.

Travis Scott has now issued an official statement regarding the cheating allegations and has cleared the air. “I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person,” read Travis’ statement.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the ‘Astroworld’ hitmaker wrote, “It's a lot of weird shit going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video.”

“I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling,” read Travis’ story.

Trais and Rojean Kar were first linked in 2013. A report in Page Six stated that the two got involved in Travis’ temporary split from Kylie Jenner in 2019. Notably, Rojean had called it a ‘fake story’ at the time.

Travis’ statement did not got well with Rojean, who then took to her social media account and alleged that the two were together on Valentine’s Day 2022. “I ran out the f-king door, and you had every single girl I know blowing me up like, ‘Travis is asking for you. Come back.’ Are we pretending that didn’t happen, too? You cheat on that b-ch every single f-king night. The whole f-king city sees it! Don’t do this,” read Rojean’s Instagram story.

Kylie Jenner is yet to react publicly on the matter.