Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian's Husband, Hospitalised In Los Angeles

Drummer and now a reality star Travis Barker has been hospitalised at a hospital on Tuesday after experiencing a health issue. The new family member of the Kardashian clan was accompanied by his partner in sickness and otherwise Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

According to a TMZ report, currently, it’s unclear what Travis' condition is, or what medical emergency brought him to the hospital.

The report further suggests that the medical crew at West Hills felt Travis needed additional care because he was then taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. During the same, Travis’s wife Kourtney was following the crew closely wearing a black hood and sweats.

Interestingly enough, during the ordeal, he tweeted, "God save me."

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

Soon after the incident, Travis Barker’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to share a simple message alongside a teary-eyed emoji: “Please send your prayers.”

Earlier, in the year 2018, the drummer Barker was hospitalised due to blood clots found in each arm, according to People. In addition to the clots, he suffered from a staph infection and cellulitis, a bacterial infection that can cause swelling, inflammation and pain. This happened after the Blink 182’s drummer suffered a plane crash which gave him third-degree burns.

Meanwhile, this sudden deterioration in Travis’s health and the hospitalisation comes just one month after Barker and Kardashian tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy. The drummer and his bride were married by a priest in a clifftop ceremony before a gilded, candlelit altar covered in dark red roses.

For the unversed, Kardashian sisters including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner were all in attendance along with Barker’s bandmate Mark Hoppus and close pal and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly.