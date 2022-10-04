Travel Tuesday: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Favorite Vacation Spots Should Be On Your Bucket List

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most popular couples in India. The couple, who are fondly dubbed by fans as ‘Virushka’, are often seen spending their time off work traveling together. Whether it's some place in India or abroad, the duo never misses a chance to take in the beauty of nature and spend time away from their work and stardom.

Though Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s travel list is too long to replicate, take a look at some of the most scenic spots that the duo loved vacationing at:

Bhutan

Back in 2019, Virat and Anushka spent the star Indian batter’s birthday while on a trek in Bhutan. The duo took to Instagram to share pictures from their trip and also mentioned that no one, including the people they dined with, knew them as anyone but ‘two tired trekkers.’

Paris

Anushka and Virat recently spent some time off work vacationing in Paris. Taking to her Instagram, Anushka had posted pictures from the beautiful city and wrote, “When in Paris .. eat many croissants.”

Maldives

Taking off to a beachy vacation, Virat and Anushka soaked in the sun on the island of Maldives. The duo posted pictures of themselves in their beach clothes and loved every bit of their trip.

Switzerland

Shortly after their wedding, Virat and Anushka vacationed in the gorgeous Swiss alps and also caught up with Bollywood celebrities Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal.

Dubai

The duo have always enjoyed their time in Dubai and have posted several pictures from their trip on social media.

On the work front, Virat Kohli recently got back in form and has been playing for the Indian Cricket team in ODI as well as T20 series. The star batter is now prepping up for the T20 World Cup that is slated to take place this month.

Anushka Sharma, who has been away from the big screen post her wedding and welcoming her first child with Virat in 2021, will be making a comeback with a sports biopic. Based on the life of Indian Women Cricket team legend Jhulan Goswami, the film will be released on Netflix next year.