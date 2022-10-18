Travel Tuesday: Ranbir Kapoor Proposed To Alia Bhatt At THIS Exotic Destination | See Pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The duo, who got married in a private ceremony in April this year, have had a dreamy love story.

Alia and Ranbir dated for nearly 5 years before tying the knot on April 14, 2022. Shortly after, the ‘Brahmastra’ couple announced that they are expecting their first child together by the end of this year.

While their love story is a page straight out of a fairytale, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding proposal to Alia Bhatt was no less. On Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, Alia revealed how the ‘Sanju’ star proposed to her at their favorite vacation destination, Masai Mara.

Where Is Masai Mara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

One of the richest places in terms of wildlife and nature, the exotic Masai Mara is a location in Kenya and inhabits one of the most important centers of wildlife conservation in Africa. Not just that, Masai Mara is also home to many African leopards, lions, cheetahs and many more animals.

How Did Ranbir Propose To Alia

Alia recounted the details of her proposal and said that the duo were spending the New Years’ day together this year. Ranbir popped the question in the middle of the jungle and made sure the moment was captured on camera as Alia loves pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently awaiting the arrival of their first child. The baby is due to be born sometime in November end or December beginning. Alia Bhatt is on a break from work and will be back on set after her delivery.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, ‘Animal’. Helmed by ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and will release sometime next year.