Travel Tuesday: Inside Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s Maldives Vacay | See Pics

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's travel diary. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood stars are often spotted jetting off to exquisite vacation spots to let their hair down. Be it Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor or Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, B-town celebrities are all for traveling and unwinding at undisclosed locations.

One of the most popular and good looking couples in Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani too have often been seen at the airport going on vacations together. Recently, the ‘Shershaah’ duo were seen relaxing on the Maldivian islands.

Taking to their social media account, Sidharth and Kiara shared pictures of their trip together on Instagram. Take a look at the duo’s travel diary on the beautiful Islands of Maldives.

Sharing a picture from her Vacay, Kiara showed off her ‘bikini bod.’

Kiara Advani looked like a mermaid as she swimmed underwater and wished everyone on World Environment Day.

“You can’t stop the waves but you can learn to swim,” read one of Kiara’s posts

To welcome the new year 2021, Kiara posted a picture of herself in a backless gold outfit and wrote, “Lookin at you 2021.”

Sidharth Malhotra too shared pictures and videos of himself being ‘happy by the sea’ as he enjoyed his Maldavian vacay.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been rumored to be dating for a few years now. The duo, who starred together in the 2021-Amazon Prime Video film ‘Shershaah’, has been one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Yodha’ with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He will also be seen in the Diwali release film ‘Thank God’ with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

Kiara Advani meanwhile, has had a successful 2022 with two back-to-back hits, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. The actor is now gearing up for her next with Kartik Aaryan, ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha.’