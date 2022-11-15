Travel Tuesday: Hansika Motwani’s Lavish Wedding Venue Is A 450-Year-Old Fort That Costs Rs 60,000 Per Night

WITH the augmentation of the wedding season, Bollywood is ready to witness another ‘Big Fat Indian Wedding’, in the heart of Jaipur. Actress Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with her long-time friend and business partner Sohail Kathurai in the fall of December.

Hansika Motwani has always been in showbiz since she was a child. Known for her work in ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’, ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, ‘Son Pari’, and ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, the actress has always been tight-lipped about her personal life. Establishing herself as a successful actress in the Southern-Indian industry, Hansika Motwani is all set for her Phera’s taking place at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur.

The 450 years old palace is located in Mundota, a small town situated in the hills of the Aravali Range and is around 40 km away from Jaipur Airport. The palace has breathtaking courtyards, huge pavilions, and beautiful gardens. The palace was built around 1550 by the Mughal emperor Akbar and later on was taken by the Kachwaha Dynasty, the rulers of Jaipur.

The pair are reported to be staying in the most expensive suites at the palace, costing Rs. 60,000 per night. Also, lavish suites are thus booked for the bride and groom’s family members as well. The pre-wedding functions are likely to begin on December 2 with a soulful Sufi night, followed by Mehendi and Sangeet celebrations on the go. Also, after the wedding, the evening will be celebrated with a casino-themed after-party.

Rajasthan has always been the heart of wedding destinations for Indian celebrities. Onsetting the journey of their fairy tale in these big forts and palaces, the state of Rajasthan has become the favorite Indian spot for destination weddings. Couple of Celebrities like Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukhmini Sahay, and many more have celebrated their wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, after the wedding festivities, Hansika Motwani has an exciting lineup and various promising ventures for her fans, as she will be seen opposite actor Aadhi in an upcoming Science-fiction drama, marking the directorial debut of Manoj Damodharan. The actress will also be seen as the lead in Srinivas Omakar’s ‘My Name is Shruti’, whereas Hansika will also make her OTT debut in ‘MY3’ directed by M Rajesh.