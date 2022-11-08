Travel Tuesday: Alia Bhatt's Love For Jungle Safaris And Wildlife Sanctuaries Gives Major Vacay Goals

Alia Bhatt recently welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The ‘Brahmastra’ duo got married in April this year before dating for almost 5 years and have enjoyed vacations at several exotic locations together.

Fans of Alia Bhatt will agree that the ‘RRR’ actor has a special place in her heart for wildlife and jungle safaris. Whether it’s husband Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, new years’ celebration or her wedding proposal, many of Alia Bhatt’s special moments have happened amidst the flora aur fauna.

On Travel Tuesday, take a look at times when Alia Bhatt shared her love for jungle safari and her fans via social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt had 4 big releases this year. She first starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biographical drama film, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. In March, her first collaboration with ‘Baahubali’ director SS Rajamouli in ‘RRR’ released in theaters and did a monstrous business at the box-office.

Alia Bhatt was next seen in her maiden production, ‘Darlings’ that was released directly on OTT platform Netflix. The film received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

In September 2022, Alia Bhatt’s first film with husband Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Brahmastra’ released in the theaters. Been in the making for 5 years, the film performed well at the box-office and minted over Rs 425 crore worldwide.

On the personal front, Alia Bhatt married her long time partner Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate and private ceremony in April this year. The duo’s wedding was attended by only close friends and family members and took place at their own home.

In June, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced that they are expecting the birth of their first child together. On November 6, Alia gave birth to their daughter in Mumbai’s Reliance Hospital.

The Bollywood star shared the news with her fans with her Instagram post. Along with a picture of a lion, lioness and their cub, Alia wrote, “And in the best news of our lives. Our Baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! love love love. Alia and Ranbir."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt will return to work shortly after her maternity leave in 2023.