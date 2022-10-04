Transformation Tuesday: Sara Ali Khan's Inspiring Fat-To-Fit Journey Is A Must Watch

SARA ALI KHAN is one of the most confident actresses in the film industry and never fails to impress the audience with her stellar performances. Apart from her performances in the films, Sara Ali Khan impressed everyone with her amazing weight loss journey and inspired many to start their fitness journey.

Sara has talked about her transformation many times and revealed that her weight was 96 kgs. She also revealed that she has always been a chubby kid but gained weight during her college years. Sara lost her weight in one and half years before joining the film industry.

The actress has shared many pictures and videos on social media talking about her fitness journey. She once shared a fun video with her friends which was before her weight loss. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Presenting Sara ka Sara Sara. Let’s make ‘light’ of what it was... Let’s also make it lighter than what it was."

In another video, Sara shared her transformation journey. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Namaste Darshako. Lockdown Edition. Episode 2: From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha."

She once posted a throwback picture with her mother. Sharing the photo, Sara wrote, "Throwback to when I couldn’t be thrown. #beautyinblack"

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in the year 2018 with Kedarnath opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After that, she did movies like Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Simmba with Ranveer Singh, Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re and was seen with two superstars, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She received a lot of appreciation for her role in Atrangi Re. Currently, the actress has finished her shoot for Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey. She recently appeared in the Koffee With Karan episode with Janhvi Kapoor.