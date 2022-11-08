  • News
  • Entertainment

Transformation Tuesday: Ranveer Singh To Sanjay Dutt, Actors Who Went Bald For Their Roles

In transformation Tuesday segment, take a look at the actors who shave their heads for their roles.

By Simran Srivastav
Tue, 08 Nov 2022 12:01 PM IST
Minute Read
Transformation Tuesday: Ranveer Singh To Sanjay Dutt, Actors Who Went Bald For Their Roles
Sanjay Dutt in Agneepath, Ranveer Singh for Bajirao Mastani

ACTORS try their best to get into the skin of their characters emotionally and mentally. Many times they have to make a drastic change in their appearance to fit for their roles. Moreover, some actors even shaved their heads and refused to wear bald caps for their films.

Take a look at the actor who went bald to be authentic to their films:

1. Sanjay Dutt For Agneepath

Sanjay Dutt went blad for his iconic character Kancha Cheena in Agneepath. His character was villainous and gave chills down the spine of the audience and he is still one of the most memorable characters. The movie also stars Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Rishi Kapoor in the lead role.

2. Ranveer Singh For Bajiro Mastani

The audience saw Ranveer Singh in a very different role for the first time in Bajirao Mastani. Ranveer transformed himself completely for the role and even shaved his head. The actor won many awards for his portrayal of Bajirao. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

Also Read
Hostel Daze Season 3: Raju Srivastava's Final Appearance In Teaser Makes..
Hostel Daze Season 3: Raju Srivastava's Final Appearance In Teaser Makes..

3. Arjun Kapoor For Panipat

Arjun Kapoor also shaved his head for the movie Panipat. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie also starred Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

4. Aamir Khan For Gajini

Even though Aamir Khan did not completely go bald for Ghajini, he had a striped head-shave for the movie and sported the look for several months. Aamir is known for his perfection and the superstar can completely transform himself for any role. Aamir's Ghajini was no surprise and his hairstyle became very popular when the movie was released.

Also Read
Bollywood News: Kartik Aaryan's Freddy Trailer OUT, Adipurush Released..
Bollywood News: Kartik Aaryan's Freddy Trailer OUT, Adipurush Released..

5. Arjun Rampal For Ra.One

Arjun Rampal shaved his hair for the superhero film 'Ra One'. Even though the movie did not succeed at the box office, Arjun's villainous character was praised. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.