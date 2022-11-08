Transformation Tuesday: Ranveer Singh To Sanjay Dutt, Actors Who Went Bald For Their Roles

ACTORS try their best to get into the skin of their characters emotionally and mentally. Many times they have to make a drastic change in their appearance to fit for their roles. Moreover, some actors even shaved their heads and refused to wear bald caps for their films.

Take a look at the actor who went bald to be authentic to their films:

1. Sanjay Dutt For Agneepath

Sanjay Dutt in Agneepath is a damn revelation. He's so creepy pic.twitter.com/jHwx8DFJM7 — Raj Shelat (@rajshelat2) May 19, 2019

Sanjay Dutt went blad for his iconic character Kancha Cheena in Agneepath. His character was villainous and gave chills down the spine of the audience and he is still one of the most memorable characters. The movie also stars Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Rishi Kapoor in the lead role.

2. Ranveer Singh For Bajiro Mastani

Throwback : Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the sets of Bajirao Mastani via Costume Designer/Stylist Chandrakant Sonawane on instagram ✨ pic.twitter.com/bOHBDyyRyD — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) September 15, 2020

The audience saw Ranveer Singh in a very different role for the first time in Bajirao Mastani. Ranveer transformed himself completely for the role and even shaved his head. The actor won many awards for his portrayal of Bajirao. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

3. Arjun Kapoor For Panipat

Arjun Kapoor also shaved his head for the movie Panipat. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie also starred Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

4. Aamir Khan For Gajini

Ghajini changed the entire number game of Indian Box-office.



AAMIR KHAN WEEK pic.twitter.com/3tf0ELF6t3 — Debi (@WhoDebi) December 17, 2020

Even though Aamir Khan did not completely go bald for Ghajini, he had a striped head-shave for the movie and sported the look for several months. Aamir is known for his perfection and the superstar can completely transform himself for any role. Aamir's Ghajini was no surprise and his hairstyle became very popular when the movie was released.

5. Arjun Rampal For Ra.One

Arjun Rampal shaved his hair for the superhero film 'Ra One'. Even though the movie did not succeed at the box office, Arjun's villainous character was praised. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.