New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

Amongst all the Jodi's of B-Town, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover always manage to grab attention for their incredible chemistry. Now, the couple has united for a web project titled ‘Dangerous’. The trailer of the MX player original web series is out now. Dangerous is going to be Bipasha Basu's digital debut, whereas, Karan Singh Grover made his digital debut with Alt Balaji’s BOSS. Dangerous appeared to be a thriller-drama where Karan Singh Grover has been roped in the character of a millionaire and Bipasha Basu is featured in the role of a cop.

Bipasha Basu shared the trailer of the web series on her Instagram timeline, captioned it, “A troubled husband looking for his missing wife. Will he find her or will we uncover some #Dangerous hidden secrets? Find out on 14th August only on MX Player."

The story of the series looks quite engaging, the trailer shows that the wife of the multimillionaire man, Karan Singh Grover has been kidnapped. After that, Bipasha Basu, who was a former girlfriend to this multimillionaire man has been appointed as a cop to investigate the case. As she takes the case forward, she found Karan Singh Grover as the prime suspect. The series revolved around the relationships and businesses of the characters. Well, the fans loved the trailer of the web series as Bipasha Basu received fifty thousand hits in 2 hours at the trailer posted on her Instagram timeline.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu have been teamed up for Bhushan Patel’s horror film, Alone in 2015. Karan Singh Grover made his Bollywood debut with the film and fall in love with the actress. They have been dated for one year and later got married. The couple reunited for another film Adat in 2016 but it got shelved due to some reason.

The streaming date of ‘Dangerous’ is yet to be unveiled. Apart from Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu, the film also featured and Nitin Arora, Suyyash Rai and Sonali Raut.

