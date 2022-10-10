'Trae Paaji Naal Bhangra': Ranveer Singh Grooves With NBA Star Trae Young On Bollywood Song | Watch

Ranveer Singh is currently in the United States and has been attending the National Basketball Association event. The actor has been constantly updating his fans with all the details and happenings from the event and has been garnering millions of views on the same.

On Sunday, the actor took to his social media account to share a video of himself doing ‘bhangra’ on the court with NBA star Trae Young. Taking to his Instagram account, the ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ shared their dance video along with a caption, “Trae Paaji naal Bhangra !!! Here’s Ice Trae celebrating his awesome performance with some Gallan Goodiyan!”

Take a look:

Ranveer’s fans instantly took to the comments section and wrote, “Keep shining and making everybody dance.” Another wrote, “Keep em coming boss!!”

Ranveer Singh was appointed as US’ popular Basketball league, NBA’s Brand Ambassador for India in 2021. Since then, the ‘Cirkus’ star has frequently attended the sports league matches worldwide.

On Saturday, Ranveer took to his Instagram and shared a video with legendary basketball player Shaquille O'Neal. In the caption of the video, Ranveer wrote, “Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn’t know you needed! Here’s Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi!” To this, NBA India’s official Instagram account replied, “Doesn't Get Any Better Than This.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh recently starred in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. The film was received with mixed reviews.

Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s comedy drama film ‘Cirkus’, where he will star alongside Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie is said to be based on Shakespeare’s novel ‘A Comedy Of Errors.’

Ranveer will also star in Karan Johar’s next directorial project, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The movie is slated to release sometime next year.