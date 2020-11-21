Torbaaz Trailer: The trailer of Sanjay Dutt's upcoming film is out now. Read on to know when the film is releasing and on which date.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is set to make his comeback after battling cancer. The trailer of the actor's film Torbaaz has been released and the film will be released soon on the OTT platform--Netflix. The Sanjay Dutt starrer is not to be released in theaters because the audience is still not moving to the cinema halls. The film Torbaaz is Sanju Baba's second film, which is scheduled to be released on the OTT platform. Earlier his film Sadak-2 alongside Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor was released.

The film is scheduled to stream on Netflix from December 11, 2020. The trailer of the film looks promising and Saju Baba's heavy grey beard look left netizens awestruck. Most of the film has been shot in Afghanistan. Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of a cricket coach in the film, who teaches cricket to children in Afghanistan's Refugee Camp.

The trailer of the film begins with Sanjay Dutt's appealing dialogue, he says, "Me yaha aapke refugee camp mein, bacho ke liye training camp kholna chahta hoon (here in your refugee camps, I want to open a cricket training academy). On the other hand, Rahul Dev, who is playing the role of a terrorist leader, tries to make the childer of refugee camp suicide bombers. He has been seen saying, "Ab inka markaz inke liye inka kabr banega, we will achieve this by making our children suicide bombers. Rahul's anecdote--Hum Marta Nahi, Hum Shaheed Hota Hai-- makes his character even more strong.

The trailer shows Sanjay Dutt trying to keep children away from guns and terror through cricket. He is determined to train in cricket for the children of the Refugee Camp who are made suicide bombers. The ended of the trailer is extremely intriguing as Sanjay Dutt delivers a fierce dialogue, he says, "Tum paanch waqt ki namaz apne fayde ke liye padhte ho or me paanch waqt ki namaaz in bachchon ke liye padhta hu (you read namaz for your sake but I do read namaz for these children.

Posted By: Srishti Goel