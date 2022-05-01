New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally the new month has started and with that new content is all set to go over OTT platforms. These days the main source of entertainment for people is OTT platforms. People love to binge-watch on their weekends, and what better than just at the comfort of your house. OTT platforms such as Netflix, Zee 5, Amazon Prime, and others have made it easy for people to watch series and movies back to back. Every month these platforms get restocked with new content, and the audience waits eagerly to watch them. Just like that, the month of May has started and a lot of new movies are set to be released this month.

If you are looking for top movies to binge-watch, then we have got you covered. Here is a list of the top 5 movies that are set to hit the OTT platforms this month.

1. Jhund

Streaming on: Zee 5

Releasing Date: 06 May 2022

Helmed by Nagraj Manjule, the film features Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The movie is based on the life of Vijay Barse, who is a retired sports teacher, who lands on an NGO named Slum soccer. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj, and Raaj Hiremath.

2. Thar

Streaming: Netflix

Release Date: 06 May 2022

The movie is helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and features, Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. The movie is inspired by Western Noir genres. The storyline revolves around Siddharth - played by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who moves to Pushkar for a new job. He then goes on a journey to avenge his past.

3. The Kashmir Files

Streaming on: Zee 5

Release Date: 13 May 2022

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie was a super hit when it was released on the big screens. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. Now the film is set to hit the OTT platform Zee5.

4. The Matrix Resurrections

Streaming on: Amazon

Release Date:

The movie falls under the action, adventure, thriller, and science fiction. The film features Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2. The movie was initially released in December 2021 and now will hit the OTT screens.

5. Sneakeralla

Streaming on: Disney

Release Date: May 13, 2022

The movie is a musical comedy film helmed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum. The film features Lexi Underwood, Chosen Jacobs, Devyn Nekoda, and Kolton Stewart.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen