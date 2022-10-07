Saakini Dakini To Sita Ramam, Top OTT Telugu Movies You Can Binge-Watch This Week

THE TELUGU film industry has taken the nation by storm, especially after the release of the blockbuster film 'RRR'. The filmmakers from the South cinema have raised the filmmaking standard high and have also exceeded the audience's expectations. If you missed watching the latest Telugu films in theatres, then don't worry as you can watch those recent releases on the OTT platforms.

We bring you a list of the latest Telugu films you can watch on the OTT platform.

Cobra

Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra is an action-thriller film and Vikram was seen in different and unrecognisable avatars for the film. Apart from Vikram, Cobra also stars Roshan Mathew, Srinidhi Shetty and cricketer Irfan Pathan. You can watch the film on SonyLiv in Telugu and Tamil.

Sita Ramam

Sita Ramam is streaming on Prime Video. The movie stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. Rashmika Mandanna played a pivotal role in the film. You can watch the film in Telugu and Tamil on Amazon Prime Video.

Saakini Dakini

The action-comedy Saakini Dakini is streaming on Netflix. Starring Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas in the lead roles, the movie is an official remake of the hit South Korean film 'Midnight Runners'.

Captain

The movie stars Arya, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Kavya Shetty in the lead roles. You can watch this movie on Zee5 in Telugu and Tamil. Directed and written by Shakti Soundar Rajan, the movie was released in theatres on September 8.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga

The romantic film stars Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma in the lead role. The movie is streaming on Netflix.

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case

Directed by Sreejith N and written by G.R. Indugopan, Oru Thekkan Thallu Case is streaming on Netflix. The movie stars Roshan Mathew, Nimisha Sajayan and Biju Menon in the lead role.

7 Days 6 Nights

7 Days 6 Nights is a coming-of-age romantic comedy streaming on Aha. The movie stars Sumanth Ashwin, Meher Chahal, Rohan M and Kritika Shetty in the lead role.

Thiru

Thiru stars Dhanush, Nithya Menon, and Raashi Khanna in the lead role. You can watch the movie in Telugu on Sun NXT.