New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Shows: After the release of some amazing web series like Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Undekhi Season 2 and Apharan Season 2 in March 2022, the audiences have high expectations from the upcoming shows. Here's the list of the shows that will release on the OTT platforms in April 2022.

Moon Knight

The series revolves around Marc Spector, a mercenary who has dissociative identity disorder, and he gets drawn into a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods with his multiple identities, such as Steven Grant. The first episode of Moon Knight was released on March 30, 2022, on Disney+Hotstar. The second and third episodes will release on April 6 and April 13 respectively.

Gullak Season 3

Gullak revolves around a middle-class family and their struggles. After the success of seasons 1 and 2, Gullak will come back with season 3, and it will stream on the SonyLIV app from April 7, 2022. Directed by Palash Vaswani, Gullak Season 3 is a TVF creation.

Abhay Season 3

Abhay 3 is a crime thriller web series, starring Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz and Asha Negi in the lead role. It will stream on Zee5 from April 8, 2022.

Elite Season 5

Elite revolves around three working-class teens who enrol in an exclusive private school in Spain, and the clash between them leads to murder. The previous season of the show has a massive fan following. Now season 5 is all set to release on April 8, 2022, on Netflix.

Mai

The web series stars Sakshi Tanwar, Raima Sen and Seema Bhargava in the lead roles, and it will stream on Netflix from April 15, 2022. Mai is a crime drama that revolves around a mother who sets out to seek revenge for her daughter’s death.

