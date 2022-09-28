From Shantaram To Tales Of The Jedi; OTT Web Series Releasing In October 2022 | See List

Shantaram will premiere on Apple TV+ in October 2022. (Image Credits: Twitter)

With October just a few days away, several leading digital platforms will be releasing fresh content on their OTT platforms for their audiences. Take a look at the list of new web shows that will be premiering on OTT giants like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Apple TV+ etc in October 2022 that you can easily stream and binge watch at your home:

What To Watch On Netflix

What To Watch: Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

When Does It Release: October 06, 2022

What Is It About: A documentary based on the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that shook Nepal in 2015

What To Watch: Exposed

When Does It Release: October 06, 2022

What Is It About: An enticing newsroom drama

What To Watch: The School for Good and Evil

When Does It Release: October 19, 2022

Who’s In It: Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh

What Is It About: The film follows the adventures of best friends Sophie and Agatha, who are kidnapped and taken to the School for Good and Evil.

What To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar

What To Watch: Werewolf by Night

When Does It Release: October 07, 2022

Who’s In It: Gael García Bernal, Laura Donnelly, Harriet Sansom Harris

What Is It About: A Marvel horror-special that follows a lycanthrope superhero who fights evil using the abilities given to him by a curse brought on by his bloodline.

What To Watch: Tales Of The Jedi

When Does It Release: October 26, 2022

Who’s In It: Ashley Eckstein, Memenachten, Liam Neeson

What Is It About: An animated anthology shorts spanning over 6 episodes

What To Watch On Apple TV+

What To Watch: Shantaram

When Does It Release: October 14, 2022

Who’s In It: Charlie Hunnam, Antonia Desplat, Sujaya Dasgupta, Radhika Apte, and Alexander Siddig

What Is It About: A fugitive pursuing redemption in 1980s Bombay will do whatever it takes to get it, even if it means letting his past seep back into his present