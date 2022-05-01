New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The OTT platforms in India seem to know what our audience wants for entertainment. All the platforms have raised their bar high as we saw some amazing web series in April 2022. From thriller to suspense to comedy to romance, OTT platforms had everything for everyone in April. For all die-hard romance genre fans, Zee5 released Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2. Meanwhile, in the suspense and thriller genre, the audience became impressed by Netflix's Mai and Voot's London Files. We also saw the slice of life and comedy web series like Gullak Season 3, which made us laugh and cry at the same time. April was also a blessing for all Marvel fans as we saw one of the best Marvel content Moon Knight. So the expectations for the web series releasing in May 2022 are very high. Here, we have curated the list of the shows that will stream in April 2022.

Home Shanti

Home Shanti revolves around a middle-class family, who wants to build their own home. It stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Manoj Pahwa, Chakori Dwivedi, Poojan Chhabra and Happy Ranajit. Directed by Aakanksha Dua, the series will stream on Disney+Hotstar from May 6.

Aadha Ishq

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Aroraa (@megauravarora)

Aadha Ishq stars Aamna Sharif, Gaurav Arora, Kunaal Roy Kapoor and Pratibha Ranta. The series will stream on Voot from May 12.

Modern Love Mumbai

Modern Love Mumbai is an anthology directed by six talented filmmakers Shonali Bose, Hanal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal and Nupur Asthana. It will stream from May 13, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.



Stranger Things Season 4

One of the most awaited web series is back. Stranger Things 4 is divided into two volumes. Volume 1 of this series will stream from May 27 on Netflix.

Escaype Live

Escaype Live stars Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Swastika Mukherjee. Directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the series will release on May 20 on Disney+Hotstar.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav