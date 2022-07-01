Web Series In July 2022: From Stranger Things 4 To Ranveer Vs Wild, OTT Releases Of This Month

The OTT platforms have raised the audience's expectations high as we saw some amazing web series in June 2022. Web series have been a blessing for those who want to grab popcorn and sit to watch their favourite shows without any disturbance. The audience does not have to wait for another episode and it saves you from the painful cliffhangers. Make your July watchlist, as we have curated a list of the web series that will release this month.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2

Stranger Things Season 4 has been the most awaited show on Netflix. Volume 1 broke all the records and was loved by the audience. Volume 2 will have two episodes. The first episode will be 1 hour 30 mins and the second episode will be more than 2 hours. The series is streaming on Netflix from July 1.

Koffee With Karan 7

Karan Johar is all set to return as Koffee With Karan host for the seventh season. The show is a star-studded affair as many celebs appear in different episodes. This time, the show will stream on Disney+Hotstar from July 7.

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls

Ranveer Singh will showcase his adventurous side and will explore the forest with Bear Grylls in this interactive show. The show will stream on Netflix from July 8.

Modern Love Hyderabad

After the success of Modern Love Mumbai, we will now see Modern Love Hyderabad. It will also have 6 different stories with different star casts and different directors. Moder LOve Hyderabad will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 8.

Shoorveer

Shoorveer stars Makarand Deshpande, Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, and other. Directed by Kanishk Varma, the show will stream on Disney+Hotstar from July 15.

Masaba Masaba Season 2

The mother-daughter duo Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta are all set to return for the second season of Masaba Masaba. The series also stars Neil Bhoopalam and Rytasha Rathore.