From Never Have I Ever 3 To She Hulk: Top OTT Web Series Releasing In August 2022

The OTT content in India is constantly on the rise as streaming giants such as Netflix, Prime, Disney, Zee and others are regularly releasing new movies and web series. All the theatrical hits are doing even more business when on OTT. After a successful run of films like Bhool Bhulaiya, and Dr Strange and hits like Ms Marvel, the streaming platforms are bringing new content every month. In the month of August, OTT platform will see the return of the very popular series Never Have I Ever and Game Of Thrones Season 2. Here's a list of all top OTT content releasing in India, this month.

Crash Course - 5 August 2022

Crash Course will be streaming in August on Amazon Prime. The web series is based on bunch of students trying their best to achieve their academic goals and will be a series on the lines of TVF’s Kota Factory. Directed by Vijay Maurya, the show stars Annu Kapoor, Mohit Solanki, Hridhu Haroon, Anushka Kaushik, Riddhi Kumar, Bhavesh Balchandani, Aryan Singh, Hetal Gada, Anvesha Vij, Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri and Bidita Bag.

I Am Groot- 10 August

The mischievous baby from Guardians Of The Galaxy will stream on Disney+Hotstar. The animated series will consist of 6 episodes.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 -12 August 2022

Devi, Paxton are returning to Netflix with third season of one of the most loved webseries Never Have I Ever. In this season, Devi and Paxton have made it official and that's where the drama begins

She Hulk -17 August

The story of She-Hulk revolves around Jennifer Walters who has a complicated life as a single, also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

House Of The Dragon- 21 August

Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, is an upcoming American fantasy drama television series created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO. It is a prequel to the television series Game of Thrones and will stream on Disney.