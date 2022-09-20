Loved Brahmastra? Here Are Top 5 All-Time Trilogies To Watch On OTT That Will Blow Your Mind

The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer film ‘Brahmastra’ continues to shatter records at the box-office. The one-of-a-kind fantasy movie developed a fresh interest in the world of franchises and trilogies amongst the Indian audiences. With several fan theories and storylines being speculated by the moviegoers, the craze for other trilogies is also spreading widely.

Be it the epic Lord of the Rings films or the Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight series, take a look at 5 of the most popular movie trilogies of all time that you can rewatch this weekend.

The Godfather Trilogy

The Godfather (1972), The Godfather Part II (1974), The Godfather Part III (1990)

With a staggering IMDb rating of 9.2, ‘The Godfather’ series is undoubtedly one of the most watched crime drama films ever. Notably, the first film in the franchise won 3 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, ‘The Godfather’ is one of the most revered movies of all time.

The Spider-Man Trilogy

Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Toby McGuire arrived and how. The original spiderman trilogy paved the way for the Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland-starrers. The story of Peter Parker and his alter ego, Spiderman, is a timeless tale.

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002), The Return of the King (2003)

With various prequel series like ‘The Hobbit’ and the recently released ‘The Rings Of Power’, ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ series is a binge-watchers feast.

The Dark Knight Trilogy

Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The most famous Christopher Nolan film of all time, ‘The Dark Knight’ series chronicles the life of Bruce and the Gotham City, with iconic characters including the ‘Joker’ that will blow your mind.

Star Wars: The Original Trilogy

Episode IV: A New Hope (1979), Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983)

Old is gold and so seems to be the case of ‘Star Wars’. ‘The Star Wars Original Trilogy’ was the first set of three films produced in the American space opera, the Star Wars franchise.