From Maja Maa To Mismatched 2; OTT Movies And Web Shows Releasing In October 2022 | See List

The festive month of October is a few days away. Binge-watchers who are excited to add new titles to their watchlist will have an interesting time with several new movies and web shows all set to release next month. Check out the most popular titles that’ll be streaming on digital platforms Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Zee5, MX Player etc that you can stream at the ease of your home:

What To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar

What To Watch: Tales Of The Jedi

When Does It Release: October 26, 2022

Who’s In It: Ashley Eckstein, Memenachten, Liam Neeson

What Is It About: Tales of the Jedi is an upcoming series of six animated anthology shorts.

What To Watch: Werewolf by Night

When Does It Release: October 07, 2022

Who’s In It: Gael García Bernal, Laura Donnelly, Harriet Sansom Harris

What Is It About: A Marvel horror-special that follows a lycanthrope superhero who fights evil using the abilities given to him by a curse brought on by his bloodline.

What To Watch: Prey

When Does It Release: October 07, 2022

Who’s In It: Amber Midthunder, Stormee Kipp, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope

What Is It About: A science-fiction action film and a prequel to the first four films in the Predator franchise

What To Watch On Netflix

What To Watch: Mismatched Season 2

When Does It Release: October 14, 2022

Who’s In It: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf

What Is It About: Dimple and Rishi return with new problems and old feelings in 'Mismatched' S2.

What To Watch: The School for Good and Evil

When Does It Release: October 19, 2022

Who’s In It: Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh

What Is It About: Best friends Sophie and Agatha navigate an enchanted school for young heroes and villains, only to find themselves on opposing sides of the battle between good and evil.

What To Watch On Sony LIV

What To Watch: Eesho

Who’s In It: Jayasurya, Jaffer Idukki, Namitha Pramod

When Does It Release: October 05, 2022

What Is It About: The upcoming Malayalam-language thriller will see Jayasurya - Nadirshah combo coming back on the screen yet again.

What To Watch On Amazon Prime Video

What To Watch: Maja Maa

When Does It Release: October 06, 2022

Who’s In It: Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao

What Is It About: A light-hearted, warm and funny story set in Baroda about a loving mother who unwittingly becomes a hurdle to her son's marriage plans.

What To Watch On Zee5

What To Watch: Karthikeya 2

When Does It Release: October 05, 2022

Who’s In It: Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, and Anupam Kher

What Is It About: Standalone sequel to the 2014-film, the story will see its central character Karthikeya solve yet another mystery.