New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: OTT platforms are a new world concept in the entertainment industry. People have shifted from tv screens to OTT in the past few years and day by day its popularity is increasing. With OTT audiences have the power to choose their favourite content and watch it at any time of their preference. Day by day demands for more OTT content is increasing and platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Amazon Prime, and Disney+Hotstar are coming up with new releases every month. Last month we enjoyed OTT releases like Dasvi, 365 Days This Day, Moon Knight and more. For this month of May here's the list of top OTT shows, series and movies that you can add to your watch list and enjoy:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 - May 5

For Star Trek fans May will be a blast, as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 will release on Voot on May 5. This series is a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, the show will follow the crew of the USS Enterprise under Captain Christopher Pike.

Thar- May 6

Starring Anil Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, and Fatima Sana Sheikh, Thar will release on Netflix. The movie is based on the story of antique dealer Siddharth who resides in Pushkar, Rajasthan and end-up in the investigation after some violence erupts in the state.

Jhund - May 6

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the film is an inspirational real-life story of the Nagpur-based Vijay Barse who founded Slum Soccer, an NGO doing stellar work with slum kids. The movie will release on Zee 5.

The Kashmir Files - May 13

Vivek Agnihotri's blockbuster based on the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits will have its digital premiere on May 13 on ZEE5. The movie stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Sneakerella -May 13

"Sneakerella" is the new musical comedy feature directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum as a re-imagining of the fairy tale "Cinderella", starring Chosen Jacobs and Lexi Underwood. This movie will release on Disney+Hotstar.

Modern Love Mumbai - May 13

Directed by six directors, Vishal Bharadwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana, this web series will release on Amazon Prime. Modern Love Mumbai is an Indian adaptation of 'Modern Love'.

Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi - May 25

This Star Wars series will stream on Disney+Hotstar. 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' is set 10 years after the dramatic events of 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith'.

Stranger Things Season 4- May 27

The much-anticipated season 4 of Stranger Things will stream on Netflix from May 27. In May, first part of Stranger Things will get released whereas in July second part will release.

Posted By: Ashita Singh