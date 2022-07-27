From Darlings To House Of Dragons; Top OTT Movies, Web Series Releasing In August 2022

As people are evolving and adapting things, the concept of OTT platforms are flourishing in the entertainment industry. The OTT platforms in India and the world is unstoppable, as day by day their popularity is increasing. To cater to such demands, platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Amazon Prime, and Disney+Hotstar are coming up with new releases every month. For this month of August 2022, here's the list of top OTT shows, series and movies for you to add to your watch list:

Darlings -5 Aug 2022

Starring Alia Bhatt, Darlings will be released on Netflix on August 5. It is a Hindi-language black comedy-drama film co-written and directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, in her directorial debut and Alia Bhatt as producer.

Khuda Hafizz 2 (Hindi)- 8 August

Starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, the film will release on Zee 5. The film is written and directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh and Ram Mirchandani under the banner of Panorama Studios.

I am Groot- 10 August

The mischievous baby from Guardians Of The Galaxy will stream on Disney+Hotstar. The animated series will consist of 6 episodes.

Shabaash Mitthu- 15 August

The film based on the life of former Test and ODI captain of the India women's national cricket team, Mithali Raj, stars Taapsee Pannu in titular role and will release on Netflix.

She Hulk- 17 August

The story of She-Hulk revolves around Jennifer Walters who has a complicated life as a single, also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

House of The Dragons -21 August 2022

Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, is an upcoming American fantasy drama television series created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO. It is a prequel to the television series Game of Thrones and will stream on Disney.