New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: For the month of April 2022, here are some interesting movies and web series that are slated to release on different OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee 5, and Mx Player, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.

Moonshot- April 1

Starring Cole Sprouse and Lana Cordor, Moonshot is a literal out-of-the-universe love story streaming on Amazon Prime. In the roles of Walt and Sophie, Lana and Sprouse are set on a journey to Mars where before landing on the red planet they fall for each other.

Kaun Pravin Tambe?- April 1

Based on the life of the cricketer Pravin Tambe, this webseries will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Shreyas Talpade plays the role of Pravin Tambe in the biopic, and it is directed by Jayprad Desai.

Dasvi- April 7

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, and Yami Gautam in Pivotal roles, Dasvi will soon hit Netflix and Jio Cinema. The film is based on a politician who prepares for his 10th class exams from jail.

Gullak – Season 3 -April 7

After the success of seasons 1 and 2, Gullak will come back with season 3, and it will stream on the SonyLIV app from April 7, 2022. Directed by Palash Vaswani, Gullak Season 3 is a TVF creation.

Abhay Season 3-April 7

Starring Kunal Khemu, the third season of Abhay will stream on ZEE 5. Directed by Ken Ghosh, this thriller also features Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev and Asha Negi in pivotal roles.

Elite Season 5 -April 8

The very famous Spanish webseries is back with its season 5. This crime, mystery drama will stream on Netflix.

Roar- April 15

Roar features Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, and Betty Gilpin and it is based on a book by Cecelia Ahern, the highly awaited-female driven show. The show will stream on Apple TV Plus.

Mai -April 15

This crime drama revolves around a mother who sets out to seek revenge for her daughter’s death. The web series stars Sakshi Tanwar, Raima Sen and Seema Bhargava in the lead roles, and it will stream on Netflix.

