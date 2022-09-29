From Karthikeya 2 To Maja Maa; OTT Movies Releasing In October 2022 | See List

Madhuri Dixit's Maja Maa an Nikhil's Karthikeya 2 will release on OTT this October. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Several new titles are being lined up for release in the month of October 2022. With digital platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV etc releasing new content every week, check out these exciting new movies that will release next month.

What To Watch On Zee5

What To Watch: Karthikeya 2

When Does It Release: October 05, 2022

Who’s In It: Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, and Anupam Kher

What Is It About: The superhit sequel to the 2014-film, an mystery action-adventure film that is bound to keep you intrigued

What To Watch: Gaalipata 2

When Does It Release: October 05, 2022

Who’s In It: Ganesh, Diganth Manchale, Pawan Kumar, Anant Nag, Nishvika Naidu

What Is It About: A Kannada-comedy film about three friends and their love interests

What To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar

What To Watch: Prey

When Does It Release: October 07, 2022

Who’s In It: Amber Midthunder, Stormee Kipp, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope

What Is It About: A prequel to the sci-fi series ‘Predator’, the story is about a skilled warrior who fights to protect her tribe against one of the first highly-evolved Predators to land on Earth

What To Watch On Netflix

What To Watch: Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga

When Does It Release: October 02, 2022

Who’s In It: Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Ketika Sharma, Ali

What Is It About: A Telugu-language romantic drama film about two childhood lovers

What To Watch: The School for Good and Evil

When Does It Release: October 19, 2022

Who’s In It: Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh

What Is It About: Best friends Sophie and Agatha navigate an enchanted school for young heroes and villains, only to find themselves on opposing sides of the battle between good and evil.

What To Watch On Sony LIV

What To Watch: Eesho

Who’s In It: Jayasurya, Jaffer Idukki, Namitha Pramod

When Does It Release: October 05, 2022

What Is It About: The upcoming Malayalam-language thriller will see Jayasurya - Nadirshah combo coming back on the screen yet again.

What To Watch On Amazon Prime Video

What To Watch: Maja Maa

When Does It Release: October 06, 2022

Who’s In It: Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao

What Is It About: A light-hearted, warm and funny story set in Baroda about a loving mother who unwittingly becomes a hurdle to her son's marriage plans.