From Karthikeya 2 To Maja Maa; OTT Movies Releasing In October 2022 | See List

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 10:41 AM IST
Several new titles are being lined up for release in the month of October 2022. With digital platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV etc releasing new content every week, check out these exciting new movies that will release next month.
What To Watch On Zee5
What To Watch: Karthikeya 2
When Does It Release: October 05, 2022
Who’s In It: Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, and Anupam Kher
What Is It About: The superhit sequel to the 2014-film, an mystery action-adventure film that is bound to keep you intrigued
What To Watch: Gaalipata 2
When Does It Release: October 05, 2022
Who’s In It: Ganesh, Diganth Manchale, Pawan Kumar, Anant Nag, Nishvika Naidu
What Is It About: A Kannada-comedy film about three friends and their love interests
What To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar
What To Watch: Prey
When Does It Release: October 07, 2022
Who’s In It: Amber Midthunder, Stormee Kipp, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope
What Is It About: A prequel to the sci-fi series ‘Predator’, the story is about a skilled warrior who fights to protect her tribe against one of the first highly-evolved Predators to land on Earth
What To Watch On Netflix
What To Watch: Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga
When Does It Release: October 02, 2022
Who’s In It: Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Ketika Sharma, Ali
What Is It About: A Telugu-language romantic drama film about two childhood lovers
What To Watch: The School for Good and Evil
When Does It Release: October 19, 2022
Who’s In It: Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh
What Is It About: Best friends Sophie and Agatha navigate an enchanted school for young heroes and villains, only to find themselves on opposing sides of the battle between good and evil.
What To Watch On Sony LIV
What To Watch: Eesho
Who’s In It: Jayasurya, Jaffer Idukki, Namitha Pramod
When Does It Release: October 05, 2022
What Is It About: The upcoming Malayalam-language thriller will see Jayasurya - Nadirshah combo coming back on the screen yet again.
What To Watch On Amazon Prime Video
What To Watch: Maja Maa
When Does It Release: October 06, 2022
Who’s In It: Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao
What Is It About: A light-hearted, warm and funny story set in Baroda about a loving mother who unwittingly becomes a hurdle to her son's marriage plans.