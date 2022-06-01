New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: People have become regular users of OTT platforms after ditching cable TV for the entertainment of their choice. The platform has gained massive popularity after the covid-19 pandemic. Last month streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and others entertained us with cinemas like RRR, Thar, Jhund, The Kashmir Files to name a few. With rising in constant demand, Here's a list of OTT content that the platform will bring in the month of June 2022.

Runway 34

After having a successful run at the theatres, Runway 34 will get its digital premiere on June 24 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. In the movie, we see Ajay Devgn as the protagonist as well as the director. Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh also play pivotal roles in the movie.

Ardh

Ardh is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language drama film written and directed by Palash Muchhal and produced by Pal Music and Films. The film stars Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik in the lead role. It will hit OTT platform Zee 5 on June 10

Jana Gana Mana

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya, and others in pivotal roles, this Malayalam movie will release on June 2nd on Netflix. The movie is directed by Dijo Jose Antony and it was initially released in the theatres on 28 April 2022 and did well at the box office.

Forensic 2022

Starring Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey this movie will premiere on June 24 on Zee 5. The plot of the crime thriller revolves around a female police officer in the small hill town of Mussorie and a forensic expert who are together on the trail of a serial killer.

Call Me by Your Name

This 2017 romantic drama stars Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer in the lead roles and it will hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on June 1. The plot revolves around a 17-year-old boy who falls in love with a 24-year-old graduate. Call Me by Your Name was directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Posted By: Ashita Singh