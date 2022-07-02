From Vikram To Jaadugar, Top OTT Movies Of July 2022 Releasing In India

The OTT platforms have brought a revolution in Indian cinema as you can watch movies on your phone rather than in theatres. Moreover, the movies that were supposed to hit the theatres started releasing on various OTT platforms because of the Covid pandemic. Even after the release of films on the big screen, the films are soon released on the OTT platforms. The audience now likes to watch the film at home in their own comfort. For instance, big-budgeted blockbusters like RRR were released on Netflix a month after their release. So make your movie watchlist, as we have curated a list of movies releasing on OTT platforms in July 2022.

Vikram

After breaking all the box office records, Kamal Hassan-starrer Vikram will stream on Disney+Hotstar. The movie will stream from July 8 and earn over Rs 400 crore at the box office.

The Gray Man

The Gray Man, starring Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Dhanush, will stream on Netflix from July 15, 2022. It is one of the most expensive films made by Netflix, with a budget of $200 million.

Good Luck Jerry

Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry is a black comedy crime film which will stream on Disney+Hotstar on July 29, 2022. It stars Janhvi Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh.

Jaadugar

Jaadugar stars Jitendra Kumar, Jaaved Jaaferi and Arushi Sharma. Directed by Sameer Saxena and written by Biswapati Sarkar, the series will stream on Netflix from July 15, 2022.

Dhaakad

Dhaakad is an action film directed by Razneesh Ghai. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta and is streaming on Zee5 from July 1, 2022.

Major

Major will stream on Netflix from July 3. It will be available in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. The movie stars Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala.