Top OTT Movies August 2022: From 'Darlings' To 'Khuda Haafiz 2', Check Movies Releasing This Month

The Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms have created a buzz among the audience for a while now as it allows the viewers to watch their favourite series or movies anytime, anywhere without worrying about booking tickets in advance. The best movies and series are released on these platforms making the audience always craving for more.

The month of August, however, brings more happiness to the viewers as the top movies of the year are all set to be released in the next month. From 'Darlings' to 'Khuda Hafiz 2', here's a list of movies that are to be released in the next month.

1. Rashtra Kavach OM: The action thriller movie starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi will be released on Zee 5 on August 1. The cast of the movie directed by Kapil Verma also includes Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Raj, and Prachee Shah Paandya. 2. Darlings: One of the most awaited movies of Alia Bhatt will be released on August 5 on Netflix. Alia, in the movie, will not only be seen on screen but the actor is also going to make her debut as a producer with the movie. 3. Khuda Haafiz 2: The second part of the movie, Khuda Haafiz starring Shivaleeka Oberoi and Vidyut Jammwal as the lead actors will be released on August 8 on Zee 5. 4. Hit The First Case: The movie is a Hindi remake of Telugu cop drama HIT and was released in theatres on July 15, 2022. The lead roles in the movie are played by Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. The audience can watch it on Amazon Prime from August 15. 5. Shabaash Mitthu: Shabaash Mitthu, a Hindi-language biographical sports drama film is directed by Srijit Mukherji. It is based on the life of former Test and ODI captain of the India women's national cricket team, Mithali Raj, and will be released on Netflix on August 15 with Tapsee Pannu playing the main role. 6. The Warrior: The Telugu movie is all set to be released on the same day as Shabaash Mitthu and Hit the First Case but on a different platform. It will be made available on Disney Hotstar on August 15. 7. Shamshera: The movie which stars Ranbir Kapoor in a dual role with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist alongside Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana will be released on Amazon Prime on August 2022. The movie, however, has not performed very well in the theatres.