New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As soon as the weekend hits, many people love to binge-watch TV shows and movies in order to pass their time. Several OTT platforms including Netflix, Zee 5, Amazon Prime, and other have made it easy for people to watch series and movies back to back. Every month new releases hit these OTT platforms, creating a buzz among the audience. Without any doubt, OTT platforms play a very crucial role when it comes to entertainment for people. OTT platforms are a nice way to chill at home and watch your favourite series or movie in the comfort of your couch. The fourth month of 2022 has started, and with this, if you are looking for some new movies to watch in April, then we have got you covered.

Here’s a list of 5 movies that have been released, and some are yet to be released in the month of April.

1. Moonshot -- April 1

The film features Cole Sprouse and Lana Cordor and streams on Amazon Prime. The storyline of the film depicts two college students (Cole Sprouse and Lana Cordor) who out of curiosity sneak onboard a space shuttle from Earth to Mars in order to be united with their significant others. The film has already been released on April 1.

2. Kaun Pravin Tambe?-- April 1

The movie features Shreyas Talpade in the lead role and streams on Disney+ Hotstar. The storyline of the film is based on the life of the cricketer Pravin Tambe.

3. Dasvi -- April 7

The film will hit Netflix and Jio Cinema. The movie features Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. The storyline of the film is based on a politician who prepares for his 10th class exams while he is lodged in jail.

4. The in Between -- April 8

The film features Joey King and Kyle Allen. The movie is an American science fiction romance film directed by Arie Posin from a screenplay by Marc Klein. Initially, the film was supposed to be released on February 11.

5. Metal Lords -- April 8

The film Metal Lords falls under the comedy, drama, and music genre. Helmed by Peter Sollett, the film features Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, Adrian Greensmith, Phelan Davis, Brett Gelman, Sufe Bradshaw, and others.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen