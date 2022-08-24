Top Gun Maverick: When Will Tom Cruise-Starrer Stream On OTT Platform | All You Need To Know

Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick is currently ruling the box office across the world and has already carved a niche for itself. The movie recently took over Avenger's Infinity to become the sixth highest grossing movie all time as it earned more than a billion dollars worldwide.

The film has an 8.6 IMDb rating and is now at the top of the trending list. The movie has consistently ranked at the top of the charts. Tom Cruise's film was released in theatres on May 27 and it has ever since received a lot of positive response from viewers.

Now, people are eager for Top Gun: Maverick's digital premiere. Top Gun will be made available to stream on Prime Video from August 24 and BookMyShow.

On BookMyShow Stream, it will be available in the languages of Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

Prime Video took to its social media handles and wrote, "nonstop suspense, action, and drama coming your way. Top Gun: Maverick available on #PrimeVideoStore, in 3 days!". The poster also mentioned that the film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel 1986 release TOP GUN and is set 30 years after the events of Top Gun and Maverick training a group of Top Gun graduates, including Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw (Teller), the son of his late wingman Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw portrayed by Anthony Edwards in the 1986 film, for a specialized mission.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film also features miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer to play the supporting roles.