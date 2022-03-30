New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tom Cruise fans out there it's time to rejoice! Makers of Tom Cruise's much-anticipated military action movie 'Top Gun: Maverick' dropped its trailer on Tuesday late at night. The adrenalin-infused trailer shows the Hollywood actor reviving his iconic role of Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell after 30 years. He is now a high-flying test pilot and instructor. Top Gun: Maverick will release on May 27, 2022, in theatres.

The new trailer introduces viewers to the latest crop of the Navy's top pilots, with one of them even asking, "Everyone here is the best there is. Who the hell they're gonna get to teach us?"

Then comes, Cruise's Maverick riding his high-powered Kawasaki Ninja H2R motorcycle. He is back to train and lead the new pilots at the request of Val Kilmer's Admiral Kazansky, aka Iceman.

Watch Top Gun: Maverick trailer here:

After some clashes among them, Maverick and his crew set out on a mission, which according to Glen Powell's 'Hangman', is "combat on a level no living pilot's ever seen".

The trailer is loaded with scenes of thrill, drama, suspense, and action. It shows plenty of shots of Cruise's Maverick jetting across barren landscapes and over mountain ridges. It also features some pretty spectacular shots.

Tom Cruise also shared the trailer taking to his Instagram and wrote, "The new trailer for #TopGun is here. See you at the theater."





Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the 1986 hit movie 'Top Gun' starring Tom Cruise. The sequel is set decades after the 1986 movie and features actor Miles Teller as the son of Anthony Edwards' pilot Goose, who is killed during a training exercise in the first movie.

'Top Gun: Maverick' also stars Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez and Monica Barbaro. Directed by Joe Kosinski, the film is adapted from a script by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer. Jerry Bruckheimer produced the upcoming film with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

