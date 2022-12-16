Top Gun: Maverick OTT Release Date | When And Where To Watch Tom Cruise's Action Film

TOP Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise in the lead role, is all set for its OTT release after its successful theatrical run. The movie is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun where Tom Cruise reprised his role of Maverick. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie also stars Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris.

Top Gun: Maverick OTT release date

Top Gun: Maverick will release on Prime Video on December 26. Meanwhile, in India, the viewer can watch the film in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Announcing the release date, Prime Video wrote, "all set to take off on a new adventure and a nostalgia ride like never before."

Earlier, Top Gun: Maverick was available on Prime Video for rent. Released on May 27, 2022, worldwide, Top Gun: Maverick received praise and appreciation from both the audience and the critics.

It has received a nomination for the Golden Globe Award in the Best Motion Picture- Drama category. Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Song, Best Editing, and Best Visual Effects in the Critics' Choice Movie Awards 2023.

The movie took over Avengers Infinity to become the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time as it earned more than a billion dollars worldwide.

The plot of Top Gun: Maverick is set 30 years after the events of Top Gun and Maverick training a group of Top Gun graduates, including Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw (Teller), the son of his late wingman Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw portrayed by Anthony Edwards in the 1986 film, for a specialized mission.

Meanwhile, Prime Video has released many movies and series, especially for the Indian audience. This includes Kantara, Yashoda, Half Pants Full Pants, and Hostel Daze, among others.